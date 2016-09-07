Armed police stage major counter-terrorism exercise in Hampshire

COUNTER-TERRORISM police from Hampshire are taking part in a major exercise simulating a hostage-taking.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary, the South East Counter Terrorism Unit (SECTU), Thames Valley Police and the military are involved.

Police taking part in the counter-terrorism exercise, Op Monte, yesterday Picture: Thames Valley Police

Yesterday they took part in a marauding terrorist firearms scenario at Carmel College near Wallingford, Oxfordshire.

Today police are involved in covert surveillance exercise in Thames Vallue and Hampshire, followed by a covert hostage rescue at two buildings in Basingstoke.

John Campbell, deputy chief constable of Thames Valley Police, said: ‘This is one of a number of routine and pre-planned exercises organised across the country to test the response of the emergency services.

‘We carry out these exercises to test contingency plans and the co-ordination of the response to a major incident on a regular basis.

The exercise will not affect our resources or ability to keep our communities safe in the Thames Valley and in Hampshire John Campbell, TVP deputy chief constable

‘This training is not being carried out in response to any specific threat.

‘Every effort has been made to keep disruption to a minimum to nearby residents and communities, however some of the activity might be visible and heard by the public but this will be limited, risk assessed and appropriately managed.

‘The exercise will not affect our resources or ability to keep our communities safe in the Thames Valley and in Hampshire, it will be business as usual for our thousands of officers and staff who are not involved in this training.

‘Since August 2014, the threat to the UK form international terrorism has been graded as “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. As such I want to take this opportunity to remind the public to remain vigilant.

Police taking part in the counter-terrorism exercise, Op Monte, yesterday Picture: Thames Valley Police

‘We depend on information from the public. They can be our eyes and our ears and help keep themselves and communities safe by reporting suspicious activity. You can report any suspicious activities to police on the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline – 0800 789 321.

‘If you know anyone you might be potentially vulnerable to being drawn into terrorism or violent extremism you can contact your local police on 101 or visit www.preventtragedies.co.uk for further advice and guidance.

‘If in the unlikely event you get caught up in a weapons or firearms attack, remember to run, then hide, then tell the police.’

There is a legal obligation under the Civil Contingencies Act to prepare and practice for a major incident.