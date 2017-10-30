Army sets up new reserve infantry unit in Portsmouth

A NEW army battalion has been launched with the aim of getting more part-time soldiers to serve the nation.

C Company of the 4th Battalion Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment has moved into its new HQ in Cosham.

The new headquarters in Cosham Picture: Loughlan Campbell

Operating from the Army Reserve Centre, in Tudor Crescent, the new team is a specialised infantry reserve group – the only in the area.

The move is part of a major reshuffle of the British Army, which has seen two new reserve infantry battalions created this year.

And it’s hoped that C Company will be able to lead the charge in recruiting dozens more soldiers to bolster the fledgling battalion.

Captain Connor Bowdidge, officer commanding the 120-strong unit – which will be split between Portsmouth and Southampton – said he was happy to be in Cosham.

He said his team is looking forward to working with the community and is excited to begin a new chapter in the regiment’s history.

‘This is a really prime area for the infantry, traditionally over the past hundreds of years,’ said Capt Bowdidge, an aerospace engineer from Fareham. ‘The infantry has always been in Hampshire, so we have very strong links with the community here.’

Two platoons of about 30 soldiers will be based in Cosham, as well as a command unit of about a dozen.

One of the groups will be a rifle platoon while the other will specialise in anti-tank warfare, operating with the Javelin missile system.

To mark the unit’s arrival, there will be an open evening on Wednesday.

The event, from 7.30pm, will be held at the Army Reserve Centre and will be a chance for the public to find out more about reserve life and the varying roles reservists have.