Bells ring out in tribute

BELLS will ring out across parts of Portsmouth tonight in memory of two of city’s soldiers killed in the First World War.

Corporals Bert Hoptrough and Fred Burrow will be commemorated by the Winchester and Portsmouth Guild of Portsmouth Bell-Ringers with a continuous ringing of bells at St Mary’s church, in Fratton.

Both served as bell-ringers at the church 100 years ago before joining the 2nd Portsmouth Pals Battalion in 1915. They were killed in action in 1917.

The ceremony, at 5.30pm, will last for about three hours. It will see each of the church’s eight bells being rung more than 5,000 times.