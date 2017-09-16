Bomb disposal experts detonate 12-inch shell on Warsash seafront

Have your say

A 12-inch ordnance shell was detonated along the Warsash seafront this afternoon.

The detonation is believed to have happened at around 2.30pm after it was discovered by a dog walker this morning.

Hillhead Coastguard were sent to the scene and established a safety cordon before Royal Navy bomb disposal experts detonated the rusty shell.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said: 'We were tasked to Warsash seafront this morning after a member of the public walking their dog discovered an unexploded ordnance shell.

'Hillhead Coastguard established a safety cordon before the explosive ordnance disposal unit then detonated the shell.'