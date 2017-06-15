Brave Fareham sailor battles injury to raise cash for cancer charity

A SAILOR who pushed himself to breaking point on a charity trek has thanked all those who supported him.

Petty Officer Daniel Tregarthen, who is based at HMS Collingwood, in Fareham, took on the 100km (62 miles) London to Brighton walk.

But he suffered an injury after trekking 70km (43 miles) in almost 11 hours and was forced to pull out.

He raised £1,987.65 for Cancer Research UK – a cause close to his heart.

Daniel said: ‘This year marks the 20th anniversary since my wife lost her father to cancer.

‘Losing her dad at such a young age she has had to grow up without the father figure most of us would have taken for granted.

‘This year she will also turn 30 so we thought it fitting to celebrate this, and the life of Roger, with a year of fundraising and charity events.’

Other events Daniel has planned to raise funds include a sponsored sky-dive in July and the Great South Run in October. He has already successfully abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth and completed a swim in the Solent on New Year’s Day. To donate text RROG97 and your amount to 70070 or see justgiving.com/fundraising/20yearsRememberingR