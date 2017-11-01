BREAKING: Defence secretary quits after apology for touching journalist’s knee

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that defence secretary Michael Fallon has resigned.

He apologised earlier this week over an incident 15 years ago in which he placed his hand on the knee of journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer.

In his resignation letter to prime minister Theresa May, Mr Fallon, a former minister for Portsmouth, said: ‘A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct.

‘Many of these have been false, but I accept in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honour to represent.

‘I have reflected on my position and I am now resigning as defence secretary.’

He added that it had been a “privilege” to have been defence secretary over the past three-and-a-half years.