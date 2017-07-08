Cash boosts Invincible recovery in the Solent

A PROJECT to recovery treasures from the wreck of HMS Invincible has been given a boost thanks to a lottery grant.

Diving Deep – The HMS Invincible 1744 project has received a surge of £16,400 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The cash is helping to fund dives to the wreck site of the historic warship, which sank in the Solent in 1758.

It is also key in providing cash to helping the project with plans to apply for a full grant of £425,900 at a later date.

Archaeologists and conservationists have already recovered a number of items from the seabed, which will eventually form a number of displays at various museums, including the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) in Portsmouth.

Professor Dominic Tweddle, director general of the NMRN said: ‘The dive on the wreck site of Invincible has really captured the imagination this season and this award will help us to build on this through creative activity and programming on land and digitally.’

The project is being backed by The Maritime Archaeology Sea Trust and Bournemouth University.