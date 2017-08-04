Charity metal detecting gig in Fareham

Have your say

A GROUP of keen metal detectorists will be fundraising for ex-service personnel.

Hampshire History Hunters are hosting a metal detecting gig near Baycroft School in Fareham, from 8.30am to 5pm, on Sunday, August 20.

The event is in aid of four charities for former service personnel – SSAFA, Combat Stress, Help for Heroes and The Veterans Charity.

Adrian Palmer from the Hampshire History Hunters said: ‘Metal detecting is a fantastic hobby and a great way to exercise and enjoy the countryside.

‘Everyone is welcome to come along on the day and support these fantastic charities.’

For more information about the Hampshire History Hunters, go to hampshirehistoryhunters.co.uk.