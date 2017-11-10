City’s rail lines will be shut on Sunday

NETWORK Rail has confirmed that railway lines in Portsmouth will be closed on Remembrance Sunday.

The News reported that veterans were angry when they learned that travel to Remembrance services around the area would be made harder and begged Network Rail to reconsider.

But it says it needs to re-lay 450m of new track. A spokesman said: ‘Lines between Havant and Cosham will remain open and replacement bus services will be in place throughout the day so passengers can still make journeys, though they may take longer than usual.’