Club to fundraise for the Poppy Appeal

OVER 80 petanque players will gather for a game to commemorate Remembrance Day.

The players at Cobbetts Boules Club have held the event for seven years to raise funds for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Alison Stubbs from the club said: ‘Since our very first poppy event, we have managed to increase the money raised year on year and this year we hope to exceed last year’s total of £600.

‘Our Poppy Appeal Day is all about bringing petanque players from across the region together to fundraise and enjoy themselves in the process.

The club has raised more than £2,000.