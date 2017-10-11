Collingwood hockey side flying high after victory

A TEAM of naval hockey players is reigning supreme after clinching a regional inter-establishment competition.

The squad from Fareham’s HMS Collingwood stormed to victory in the Eastern Region Inter-Establishment Indoor Hockey Championships.

The event saw teams from across the Royal Naval institutions taking part, which included Gosport’s HMS Sultan, HMS Nelson and HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth.

Some of Collingwood’s crew are now aiming for more victories, after they were selected to represent navy HQ in Portsmouth in the latest regional tournament – which concludes today.

Petty Officer Timothy Mallett is one of Collingwood’s experienced players. Speaking of the team’s success he said: ‘These grass roots tournaments allow us older players to help develop the next generation of Royal Navy hockey players, and I am currently getting great satisfaction from seeing the Collingwood group develop and win at tournaments like this one.’