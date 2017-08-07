CONFIRMED: Supercarrier HMS Queen Elizabeth could arrive in Portsmouth as early as Thursday, August 17

BRITAIN’S flagship aircraft carrier could arrive home in Portsmouth as soon as next Thursday.

This is the message being issued by defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, the Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier could sail into Portsmouth as early as Thursday, August 17

Information from a reliable source allowed The News to reveal last month that HMS Queen Elizabeth could sail into the city in August.

That notion has now been set in stone, with the Ministry of Defence today confirming she will be here no later than two weeks down the line.

The 65,000-tonne carrier – the biggest warship ever to be built in Britain – has been undergoing sea trials since setting sail from Scotland’s Rosyth dockyard in June.

While weather conditions mean the exact date HMS Queen Elizabeth’s arrival can not yet be confirmed, the window for her expected entry will run from Thursday, August 17 until Tuesday, August 22.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: ‘In just two weeks’ time, the most powerful warship ever built for Britain’s famous Royal Navy is set to sail into her proud new home in Portsmouth.

‘HMS Queen Elizabeth will be the Royal Navy’s flagship for the next 50 years, keeping us safe by deploying across the seven seas, using her strike power to deter our enemies.’

It is hoped HMS Queen Elizabeth will serve purposes ranging from the provision humanitarian relief to high-end warfighting.