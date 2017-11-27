Cosham grandad claims victory in worldwide art contest

Have your say

A NAVY veteran fended off stiff competition from around the world to win a prestigious art competition.

Retired Chief Petty Officer Mike North romped to victory in the Society of All Artists’ 2017 contest, being named best amateur in the water scene, boats or seascape category.

The 82-year-old’s stunning painting, entitled Low Tide in Mevagissey, beat almost 6,000 other entries in the event.

Great-grandad-of-two Mike said: ‘In football managing terms I’m over the moon. I was extremely pleased to have won.’

Amateur artist Mike, of Burrill Avenue, Cosham, has been painting since he was a boy.

He said his ‘claim to fame’ was creating a painting as a lad which was used as part of the government’s huge homebuilding project after the war.

Mike, who served in the navy for 14 years as an artificer, said he used to create popular cartoons while in the military.

His home is ‘festooned’ with his work, with his prize-winning piece of the Cornish seascape now taking pride of place. Previous to that, the work had been on display across the UK.

Mike has three children and five grandchildren.