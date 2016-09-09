Could you offer free tickets for troops?

A CHARITY that provides free sports, music, theatre, cultural and entertainment events tickets for members of the armed forces is looking for organisations to work with.

Tickets For Troops was set up in 2009 and in that time has provided almost a million free tickets to events across the country.

Veronica Bamford from Tickets For Troops said: ‘The charity has always been run by a small team which looks after the relationships of hundreds of generous donors.

‘However, we’d like to do even more to reach out to other potential donors throughout the regions providing even more opportunities to our deserving personnel.’

Organisations that would like to get involved with the charity and donate free tickets to benefit servicemen and women should e-mail events@ticketsfortroops.org.uk or call 0207 932 0808.