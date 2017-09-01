Crew of Portsmouth minehunter return home after deployment to the Gulf

Have your say

THIS morning will see the return of a Royal Navy minehunter to her home in Portsmouth after three years in the Gulf.

HMS Chiddingfold is returning to the city’s naval base today and is expected to arrive home at about 11am.

Her 47-strong ship’s company – MCM2 Crew 1 – have spent eight months at sea on deployment in the Middle East and will be welcomed back home by family and friends.

Their arrival to Portsmouth will see the end of a 7,000-mile voyage back from Bahrain, alongside sister ship HMS Penzance, having left port six weeks ago,

She formed part of a four-strong permanent minehunter presence in the Gulf working alongside coalition partners to provide reassurance to the region as well as route survey, sea-bed clearance, and mine

clearance operations.

Portsmouth-based HMS Chiddingfold will now be relieved by HMS Ledbury.