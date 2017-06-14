Cyber security course made by spies on offer for teens in Portsmouth

TEENAGERS are being invited to join a cyber security course designed by some of Britain’s top spies.

Fifty places are up for grabs on the free, five-day CyberFirst course, set to be held at the University of Portsmouth this summer.

The sessions have been created by tech gurus and security experts from the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre in GCHQ.

Taking place between July 31 and August 4, the event will help give tech-savvy teens a chance to hone their online security skills.

It is part of a nationwide drive by GCHQ to help create the cyber security experts of the future, with 1,250 places on offer across 25 courses.

Education charity The Smallpeice Trust will be delivering the sessions, alongside training partner QA.

Dr Kevin Stenson, chief executive at the trust, said: ‘The UK has never had a more technically capable generation, with young people encountering digital technology on a daily basis.

‘Working with GCHQ and QA, we are committed to providing young people from all backgrounds the opportunity to translate this capability and interest into a successful cyber security career. The CyberFirst initiative does this.

‘Last year’s CyberFirst courses saw nearly 400 talented young people make the first steps to becoming a cyberist and The Smallpeice Trust is proud to continue this legacy throughout 2017.’

The courses are broken up into three different age brackets, CyberFirst Defenders for 14 to 15-year-olds, CyberFirst Futures for 15 to 16-year-old and CyberFirst Advanced for 16 to 17-year-olds.

Instead of being theory focused, the sessions will see youngsters working as teams to tackle a number of practical exercises.

Teens will also have a chance to work with the latest cyber security tools.

Those eager to apply or keen to find out more details about the courses are being urged to go online http://bit.ly/2nzOyy6

CyberFirst was launched in 2015. Chris Ensor, deputy director for NCSC skills and growth, said cyber security offered a ‘fascinating and exciting career choice’.