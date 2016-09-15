Dame Barbara Windsor calls on people in Fareham to join the Poppy Appeal army

ACTOR Dame Barbara Windsor is calling on people to give up their spare time to help with this year’s Poppy Appeal campaign.

The former EastEnders leading lady joined the Royal British Legion to launch its Poppy People campaign – a national recruitment drive for Poppy Appeal volunteers.

And as part of the effort, dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers are being sought to form part of legion’s army of fundraisers this year.

Dame Barbara said: ‘I’ve been a strong supporter of the Royal British Legion for many years now.

‘I’ve taken part in many events like this in support of the Poppy Appeal.

‘It’s a charity and cause which is close to my heart, and I feel a tremendous debt of gratitude to servicemen and women for protecting our country.

‘It’s only right that we show our appreciation and support at this time of year.’

Each year more than 350,000 poppy volunteers are needed across the nation to raise much-needed cash to support current and former armed forces personnel, and their families.

The appeal takes place over a two-week period leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

People of all ages and backgrounds are being urged to join the effort, with is the legion’s biggest fundraiser.

To become a fundraiser, contact Clare Peppiatt on 07919 573770 or email CPeppiatt@britishlegion.org.uk