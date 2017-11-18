Defence secretary refuses Treasury demands for military cuts

DEFENCE Secretary Gavin Williamson has reportedly refused to accept a new round of defence cuts which would have seen 1,000 Royal Marines lose their jobs.

A national newspaper reported today that the newly-promoted cabinet minister has decided to refuse a Treasury demand for major savings from the Ministry of Defence.

Instead, he will insist on £2bn more for the forces from Philip Hammond.

Britain’s only two amphibious landing ships, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, will also be saved by the U-turn.

The Sun reports Mr Williamson this week told defence chiefs to tear up the current options for the cuts and draw up a proposal for the extra money that he can take to prime minister Theresa May.

A senior military figure told The Sun: ‘The chiefs were sceptical of Gavin Williamson at first because he’s young and clearly inexperienced.

‘But if the government is going to preach Global Britain, at some stage they actually have to be able to deliver on it.

‘He has understood that very quickly, and is going to take on the Treasury instead.’