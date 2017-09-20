Diamond takes control of Nato task group in the Mediterranean

A WARSHIP from Portsmouth has begun her stint as the Royal Navy’s guardian of the Mediterranean, taking charge of a major Nato task force.

HMS Diamond assumed the role of flagship for a group of up to 14 warships from Nato countries that will operate in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.

The task group has three main role – acting as a high readiness force to react first in the event of a military or humanitarian crisis, deter illegal migration into Europe and conduct exercises and engagement events with Nato allies.

Commander Ben Keith, Diamond’s captain, said it was an ‘enormous privilege’ to become the flagship of the task group.‘

‘It’s an important task, one which ultimately helps keep Britain safe as we work around the clock to guard the oceans and put a stop to those who might otherwise do harm,’ he said.

She is taking over the role from sister ship HMS Duncan which is returning to Portsmouth having led the group since June.