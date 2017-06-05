Dozens of pregnant sailors evacuated from Royal Navy warships at sea

AT LEAST 30 female sailors have been airlifted from ships after finding out they were pregnant while at sea.

The women, who were serving on some of the UK’s most advanced warships, conceived while on duty or, unknowingly, while on shore.

About 18 warships were involved in the evacuation operations – including a number based in Portsmouth.

Among them included Type 45 destroyers HMS Diamond and HMS Duncan.

Other vessels named as part of the Freedom of Information request by The Daily Star includes HMS Ocean – which was recently featured in a TV documentary.

The figures in the study date back from 2005 to now.

They show at least 30 sailors have been medically evacuated from operational duty after a positive pregnancy.

This is despite a strict no-touching rule on all military vessels.

However, the documents released by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) only show those women who travelled home on MoD flights.

A defence source told the paper: ‘Relationships between military personnel on operations or within a warship can cause no end of problems.

‘It will have an impact on discipline and operationally capability, and anyone who breaks the rules will be severely disciplined.’

In 2014 navy chef Scott Furber filmed himself having sex with a female colleague in a shower on HMS Diamond. He was cleared of voyeurism at a court martial last year.]