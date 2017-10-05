Emtional video showing army veteran meeting young fundraiser watched 100 million times

AN emotional video featuring an unlikely friendship between an Iraq war veteran and a five-year-old fundraiser has been watched more than 100 million times online.

Help For Heroes’ latest campaign included Simon Brown, whose life was changed after a sniper attack, and Tempy Pattinson who took on a triathlon to help the charity.

Within three hours of going live on Help for Heroes Facebook page, the video was watched more than 100,000 times and was covered by several national newspapers.

It was also shared more than 1,600 times.

The short film was produced with help from Hampshire-based Polymedia PR.

Robin Punt, Help for Heroes communications director, said: ‘For a five and a half year-old girl to take on a triathlon to help someone she had never met is truly humbling.

’It’s a simple fact that without the bravery of amazing people like Tempy and Si, Help for Heroes wouldn’t exist.

‘We worked very closely with Polymedia on Facing it Together and set out to reinforce the unique bond between our supporters and those affected by their service.

‘We wanted to demonstrate in an uplifting, engaging way how the money raised for Help for Heroes transforms lives, and the continued need for the support our charity offers.’

Further videos, which pair veterans with charity staff, fundraisers and supporters, have been rolled out and have reach an estimated audience of 900 million.