Falklands veteran Simon Weston is guest at city charity gala

FALKLANDS veteran Simon Weston is set to speak at a major charity bash in Portsmouth later this month.

Mr Weston, who survived disfiguring burns suffered during the bombing of the landing ship Sir Galahad in 1982, has become a renowned inspirational speaker.

He will be guest of honour at a gala dinner held by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Ken Ellcome, at the Royal Maritime Club on Friday, September 22.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which will raise cash for the lord mayor’s charities: the Elizabeth Foundation for young children with hearing loss and their families, the Headway brain injury charity and Veterans Outreach Support.

Cllr Ellcome said: ‘I’m very honoured to have Simon as an after-dinner speaker at this very special event.

‘He has shown outstanding personal courage and the ability to triumph over adversity. His speeches are powerful, frank, moving and inspiring, delivered with passion, wit and charm.

‘This is a chance to hear a very special man tell an amazing story.’

The courageous veteran joined the Welsh Guards in 1978, serving in Berlin, Northern Ireland and Kenya before setting off to the Falklands in 1982, where he suffered 46 per cent burns.

To book tickets go to eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Simon Weston Portsmouth’.

For details on the lord mayor’s charity events, see facebook.com/kenellcome