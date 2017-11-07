Falklands veteran to speak at charity evening

A VETERAN from the Falklands conflict will be giving an account of his wartime experiences at an upcoming charity event.

Former tactical radio operator Kevin Porter kept a journal during the conflict and has now written a book about what he saw.

The charity evening is being held at Gosport Town Hall by the mayor, Cllr Linda Batty, to raise money for Headway, and for equipment at Queen Alexandra Hospital to help sufferers from Crohn’s disease and colitis.

Cllr Batty said: ‘This promises to be a memorable evening, as Kevin has a very moving story to tell, which will strike a chord with many local people.

‘I’m hoping we will be able to make a difference to some local charities that really need our support.’

The event will be held on Thursday, December 14 at 6.30pm, with canapes from Waitrose.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from the mayor’s PA by calling (023) 9254 5202.