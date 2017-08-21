Falklands veterans will Brave the Shave

Have your say

TWO veterans from the Falklands War will be having their heads shaved for charity later this week.

Pete McFadden and Brendan Gallagher both served on board HMS Illustrious during the conflict in the Falklands.

Now firm friends, the two have decided to do some ‘Brave the Shave’ fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support – after Brendan beat cancer three times.

The pair will now have their heads shaved at T7 Unisex Salon in Gosport on Wednesday morning.

Mr McFadden, who was a leading seaman in the Royal Navy, says that the pair are hoping to raise as much money as possible.

He said: ‘I heard the idea on the radio, and with Brendan having beaten cancer three times, we decided to give this a go.

‘It seemed like a very good way to raise money.

‘We don’t have a target – we just want to raise as much money as possible.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Norman Wisdom impersonator Glenn Ford will be joining the veterans on the day of the shave.