Families enjoy quality time at HMS Sultan fun day

NAVY service personnel and civilians welcomed their families to a family fun day..

Held at HMS Sultan in Gosport, the annual Families Day is organised by the base to recognise the efforts of everyone working there.

The day also gives families the opportunity to catch a glimpse into the life of their loved ones, taking a look around their working environment.

A variety of activities and entertainment were on offer, such as live music, a barbecue and refreshments.

Children were kept entertained by bouncy castles, face painting, donkey rides, a play bus – and a tent crammed full of creepy crawlies.

Service charities and organisations were also invited to the event – including The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and Aggie Weston’s Storybook Waves.

Pictured in the back are, from left, Niall Moss, Keira Moss and Lewis Jack Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper

The commanding officer of HMS Sultan, Captain Peter Towell, said: ‘I am delighted that we are able to hold our Families Day again this year.

‘As an establishment we work tirelessly to ensure that our engineers and technicians are trained to the very highest of standards.

‘From our youngest trainee, through to the most experienced of training staff, success requires both hard work and unwavering dedication.

‘On top of our core training, our service and civilian personnel enthusiastically provide support to the local community through numerous events, peaking at both our Summer Show and Bonfire Night.

Captain Peter Towell meets the Gruffalo Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper

‘I am very proud of all their efforts and the Families Day provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate their achievements with both family and friends.’

HMS Sultan is the Royal Navy’s primary engineering training establishment, which delivers training to both officers and ratings.