Family pays tribute to former Havant schoolboy killed by Isil in Syria

THE devastated family of a former Havant pupil have paid tribute to him after he was killed in Syria.

Ryan Lock, from Chichester, is believed to have died during an offensive against Islamic State forces to retake the northern city of Raqqa.

The 20-year-old, with no previous military experience, had joined Kurdish militia after telling his family he was going on holiday to Turkey in August.

In a statement Hampshire police said: 'The Lock family are devastated by the recent news they have received but have no comment to make.

'The family politely ask that the media respect their privacy and leave them in peace to grieve.

'The family have provided a photograph of Ryan as they would like to remember him; a loving and caring family member.'

The People’s Protection Units, a Kurdish military force, reportedly told Mr Lock’s family that he had died along with four other fighters on December 21.

Yesterday Julia Vincent, headmistress at Warblington School in Havant where Mr Lock attended, paid tribute to the chef in a statement.

She said: ‘We are very sorry and saddened to hear the news about Ryan.

‘He was a well-liked pupil during his time at Warblington School.

‘Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this time.’

Mr Lock was a pupil at the school for four years after joining in October 2008 from Portsmouth.