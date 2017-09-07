Fareham man is named as new captain of navy’s second aircraft carrier

A SAILOR from Fareham has been named as the first seagoing captain of the Royal Navy’s second new aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales.

Captain Stephen Moorhouse was announced as the 65,000-tonne giant’s new chief at an event at the Institute of Directors in London last night – little more than a day before the warship is officially named in Rosyth.

Capt Moorhouse is a former commanding officer of HMS Ocean and Portsmouth-based frigate HMS Lancaster, known as the ‘Queen’s Frigate’ because Her Majesty is the ship’s sponsor.

He will take over next year from Captain Ian Groom, who is serving as the senior naval officer on board Prince of Wales during the carrier’s build programme.

Capt Moorhouse said: ‘I am honoured to have been appointed as the first seagoing Captain of HMS Prince of Wales, a hugely exciting job to be in at such an important time for the Royal Navy.

‘Seeing our sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth make her debut in Portsmouth last month was an amazing sight and I look forward to one day bringing HMS Prince of Wales home to the same warm welcome.’

Capt Moorhouse, 44, began his naval career in 1991 as a university cadet aviator.

During his career her served as principal warfare officer in HMS Chatham during Operation Telic, before then commanding Lancaster and Ocean.

Prince of Wales official naming ceremony tomorrow will be attended by Camilla, Duchess of Rothesay.