Find out when you can get your tickets for the Army v Navy rugby clash

TICKETS for next year’s Army v Navy rugby clash at Twickenham will soon be available to buy.

The box office for the annual bonanza will open from today (Wednesday, November 1).

Taking place at the home of English rugby, Twickenham, the event is expected to pull in crowds of up to 80,000 fans.

The hotly-contested spectacle will be the culmination of the Inter-Services Championship between the army, navy and RAF.

Tickets for the match are £25 for adults, £15 for concessions and £50 for a family. They are available at armynavymatch.org.uk

Gary Bushell, chairman of the Army Navy Match committee said: ‘The Army v Navy match is an incredibly popular event in the Inter-Services calendar and the support has grown tremendously in recent years with tickets selling out quicker year on year.’

Twickenham has hosted the game since 1920. It sees servicemen from the nation’s three military wings go head-to-head.

The last three years have seen different winners – this year was the army, in 2016 it was the navy and in 2015 the RAF romped to victory.