Future of Portsmouth’s Yomper to be discussed at trustee meeting

A MEETING to discuss the future of Portsmouth’s iconic Yomper statue is to be held tomorrow.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy’s board of trustees are set to make a recommendation about whether the Yomper should be uprooted from its home outside the Royal Marines Museum, in Eastney, to the city’s historic dockyard.

This is the first meeting following the end of a major consultation over what should happen to the landmark when the Royal Marines Museum moves.

It comes after a community battle to keep the Yomper in its current position.

The News understands that no formal decision about the Yomper’s future will be made until sometime in the autumn.

Calls to move the Yomper to Plymouth branded a ‘pipe dream’

Tomorrow’s meeting is the first stage in the process, which will see heritage bosses taking on board comments made during the public consultation.

As previously reported, more than 3,800 people backed a petition demanding the Yomper stays where it is.

The Royal Marines Museum is due to re-open in the historic dockyard in 2020 following a multi-million pound makeover.