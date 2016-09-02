Search

Gangways arrive for carriers

Gangways arrive in Portsmouth for the carriers Picture: BAE Systems

TWO huge state-of-the-art gangways built to meet the unique demands of the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers have arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Designed and developed by Dutch firm Verhoef, on behalf of BAE Systems, the bespoke gangways are part of an investment of £100m to support HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales when they are docked in the city.

Weighing 12 tonnes each, a single brow can cater for a footfall of up to 3,000 people per hour, with up to 500 industrial staff expected to work on the ships each day when they are alongside during refit periods.

