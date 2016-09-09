Gosport Army medic’s top award for field hospital work

A SOLDIER has been commended for valuable service in a field hospital.

Lance Corporal Tabitha Ndirangu was presented with a Certificate of Meritorious Service from the General Officer Commanding Force Troops. She was awarded the honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2017.

She was honoured for her work in support of the unit’s recent activity as the army’s high readiness Vanguard Field Hospital.

The field hospital is deployable within five days to anywhere in the world to provide NHS-standard medical care to wounded personnel on operations.

L Cpl Ndirangu, who lives in Gosport, said: ‘I am honoured and humbled to receive this recognition as I try to contribute to the army’s ethos by striving to be the best that I can be.

‘I’ve really enjoyed my time serving at 33 Field Hospital and I’ve been very lucky to learn a lot about providing the best possible patient care on operations.’

L Cpl Ndirangu, originally from Kenya, is employed as a healthcare assistant responsible for caring for patients after medical procedures.

She has served in the army since 2009 and previously worked at the military unit of Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, for four years before moving to 33 Field Hospital in 2014.

The presentation ceremony took place when Ms Dinenage visited Fort Brockhouse, Gosport, last week.

She said: ‘It has been a great pleasure to visit 33 Field Hospital and to present this award to so deserving a young woman.

‘I am reassured to know that if our service personnel are wounded on operations they will receive the highest standards of care from Lance Corporal Ndirangu and others like her.

‘Gosport has a proud tradition of supporting the military and it is wonderful to have 33 Field Hospital here as the army’s representatives.’

