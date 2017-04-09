Gosport sailors go the egg-stra mile to help poorly children

SAILORS in Gosport went the egg-stra mile to help brighten the lives of poorly children.

Youngsters at St Richard’s Hospital, in Chichester, were given a chocolatey surprise thanks to an ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ held at HMS Sultan.

Teams of personnel at the engineering training hub donated eggs to the hospital after taking part in an Easter egg hunt, running around the base and solving clues.

Leading Physical Trainer James ‘Jonno’ Johnson organised the day and said teams really got into the spirit of things, with some slipping into fancy dress.

He added: ‘Visiting the children in the hospital was really special. It was really humbling to see how even a small gift can help bring a smile to their faces.’