Gosport submarine features in new Transformers movie

EAGLE-EYED movie goers heading to see the latest Transformers film may spot a familiar naval attraction from Gosport.

The town’s Cold War submarine HMS Alliance was used as a key location in Transformers V: The Last Night, which was released today.

Hollywood A-listers Sir Anthony Hopkins and Mark Wahlberg visited the National Museum of the Royal Navy’s site last year to film the latest instalment of Michael Bay’s blockbuster sci-fi franchise.

Supercars Bumblebee and Hotrod made an appearance as they sped up to the submarine, with further scenes filmed on the boat over three days.

At the time, fans flocked to the gates in their hundreds when news got out about the filming taking place.

Professor Dominic Tweddle, director general of the national museum said it was an incredible experience.

Bumblebee pictured at Royal Navy Submarine Museum during filming for the latest Transformers movie

‘Staff and volunteers were incredibly excited to be part of the filming but were sworn to secrecy,’ he explained.

‘Film tourism is a brilliant way to broaden our appeal to the family market.

‘The film crew have been incredibly creative and respectful in their treatment of Alliance.

‘While we can’t promise that our visitors will see any famous faces, we can promise they will have a great day out.’

The National Museum of the Royal Navy's HMS Alliance at Gosport

Alliance was launched in 1945 and was one of 14 A-class submarines built for services in the Far East during the Second World War.

She had a distinguished 28-year career in the Senior Service and is the only surviving British Second World War-era submarine.

She was fully restored during a £7m refit.

Last Knight is the final instalment of the Transformers saga.

It sees humans and transformers battling it out for supremacy.