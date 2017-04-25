Search

Gosport to hold service and parade of Falklands 35th anniversary

Music lovers from Kingston Prison pose as they gear up for competition. PPP-170418-121739001

THIS WEEK IN 1994: kingston jailhouse rockers record songs

0
Have your say

A COMMEMORATION service and parade will be held to mark the 35th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.

The focal point of the ceremony in Gosport will be at the Falkland Gardens, in the town centre.

The service will start at 11am on May 21.

It will include a roll of honour recorded by St Vincent College students and flowers will be laid by families and friends.

After the service the parade will march through High Street towards the town hall. Then veterans and other guests will continue to Walpole Park for a reception.

Gosport held its first service of remembrance in 1997, and has hosted one every five years since.

For more information visit gosport.gov.uk.

Back to the top of the page