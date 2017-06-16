Hampshire County Council to hold ceremony for armed forces week

DIGNITARIES will gather for a ceremony to mark the start of Armed Forces Week.

Hampshire County Council has organised for the Armed Forces Day flag to be raised on Monday.

The ceremony will be attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire Nigel Atkinson, chairman of the council Graham Burgess, council leader Roy Perry and the council’s armed forces champion Andrew Joy. Personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will be also be attending.

The event is the first public event Cllr Burgess will be attending in support of his theme, the Armed Forces and Veterans of Hampshire.

Lord-Lieutenant Atkinson said: ‘The annual ceremony, which has always been incredibly well supported, is a demonstration of Hampshire’s strong commitment to the armed forces.

‘I look forward to welcoming a contingent of our serving personnel and hope the public will show their support.’

The ceremony is outside the Great Hall, in Winchester, at 12.45pm.