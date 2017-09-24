HMS Collingwood bring out the big guns for charity

PORTSMOUTH’S roads are a challenge at the best of times – but the effort of pulling a field gun far outweighs any complaints about congestion.

A team from HMS Collingwood in Fareham took to the streets on Saturday morning and carried out a field gun run from the dockyard to the Royal Marines Museum.

The team passes the Nelson statue in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland (171022-0023)

A crew of 22, led by Petty Officer Daniel Tregarthen, took up the challenge to fundraise for Cancer Research UK and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

The gun run, which started at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, taking the team along the seafront to the Royal Marines Museum, took around four hours to complete.

PO Tregarthen said: ‘Organising and preparing for something like this isn’t too bad to be honest.

‘When we came up with the idea we thought it would just be a simple gun run, but it has taken about five months to put everything together.

PO Daniel Tregarthen Picture: Keith Woodland (171022-0006)

‘The majority have run for the HMS Collingwood field gun crew, as part of The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity competition, so we all know what we’re doing.

‘If I am being completely honest, we were hoping the weather would be slightly worse than this – I haven’t ever and wouldn’t ever want to do a field gun run in the rain, but when the heat settles in it can make things a bit more challenging.

‘This gun run itself is forming part of my yearly fundraising drive for Cancer Research UK.’

Twenty years ago, Daniel’s wife lost her father to cancer, so raising money for Cancer Research UK is something close to Daniel’s heart.

Picture: Keith Woodland (171022-0017)

He said: ‘Her dad never got to see her grow into the incredible woman she is today because she was only nine when he died.

‘With this year being the 20th anniversary of his death, we decided to make this year a fundraising memorial of sorts.

‘We are hoping to raise £5,000 in total and are already up to £3,700 so far – this is another event that we have put on to raise money for the cause.

‘With the role that the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity plays in the field gun competitions, we felt it was right to support them as well.’

According to Daniel, the sight of a field gun is nostalgic for many people.

He said: ‘People still remember the old field gun competitions, which is great.

‘Everything has all come together rather nicely, and we had a nice jog along the seafront.’