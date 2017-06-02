HMS Collingwood throws open its doors for open day bonanza

A NAVAL base is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors to its annual open day spectacular this weekend.

Tomorrow HMS Collingwood will be throwing its doors open to the public once again for its day-long bonanza.

The event is set to be packed with family fun and entertainment for all ages.

Among the top attractions of this year’s show will be the field gun competition – which has been branded by some as one of the world’s most dangerous sports.

The contest will see military teams from across the UK and as far afield as Gibraltar battling for supremacy.

The 18-man crews will race to dismantle, reassemble and fire their gun – which can weigh as much as a family car – in the quickest time.

Warrant Officer 1 Steve Thorpe is in charge of training Collingwood’s team and is eager to clinch the Brickwoods Trophy this year.

He said: ‘HMS Collingwood Field Gun Crew 2017, have worked extremely hard this year to put Collingwood back on the map.’

Revellers will also have a chance to visit an interactive zone on the base, giving people a chance to get up close and personal with military kit.

There will be everything from navy helicopters on display with a high-rope challenge for people young and old to test out.

And there will be a free fun fair as well as a toddler zone for the younger guests visiting Collingwood. Elsewhere, people will be able to spend time on the base’s warship bridge simulator.

For details, see royalnavy.mod.uk