HMS Duncan returns to Portsmouth after three months away at sea

FAMILIES and close friends welcomed back their loved ones after a navy destroyer returned to the city today.

HMS Duncan came home to Portsmouth Naval Base this morning following a three-month deployment to the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as the flagship to NATO’s Standing Maritime Group Two (SNMG2).

AB Chef Gary McEwan with his family Picture: L/Phot Louise George

The Type 45 destroyer left port in June with more than 260 servicemen and women on board including a Royal Marines boarding team and embarked flight from Yeovilton-based 815 Naval Air Squadron.

During her time at sea, the destroyer visited eight countries and conducted seven defence engagement events.

She was also the first warship to visit some countries since the early 2000s.

Able Seaman James Cuttriss is the ship’s youngest sailor at 18 years old. He said: ‘The deployment has been hard work but I’ve learned loads and been to places in the world I never thought I would see.’

HMS Duncan alongside in Portsmouth Picture: L/Phot Louise George

Commanding Officer of HMS Duncan Commander Eleanor Stack said: ‘After three demanding months at sea conducting maritime security tasking, multi-national exercises, supporting and assuring NATO allies and being ready to react to any further contingent tasking, returning home is a wonderful and rewarding moment for all of Duncan’s sailors and their loved ones.

‘I am immensely proud of everything they have achieved during this deployment and hope they enjoy some well-earned time off with their families and loved ones.’