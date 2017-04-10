HMS Ocean features in new TV documentary

BRITAIN’S biggest working warship is tonight taking centre stage in a new TV documentary.

HMS Ocean will feature as part of a new three-part programme, Warship, by Channel 4 this evening.

It chronicles the ups and downs of amphibious assault ship’s most recent seven-month deployment in the Gulf.

Ocean joined the US-led naval group last year, taking on the role of command platform for the United States Naval Combined Task Force 50 – the first British vessel to lead the operation.

Positioned off the coast of Iran, and close by Iraq and Syria, the task force’s job is to police some of the most volatile waters on the planet and to co-ordinate the fight against ISIS.

Warship premiers at 8pm.