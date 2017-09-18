HMS Ocean’s naval chaplain raises thousands to donate toys to kids after Hurricane Irma

A NAVAL chaplain has raised more than £1,500 from donations to provide toys for children affected by Hurricane Irma.

Reverend Paul Andrew, HMS Ocean’s chaplain, raised the funds after receiving donations from the ship’s company and the people of Gibraltar.

He collected the money as the ship was sailing from the Mediterranean to Gibraltar with HMS Ocean re-tasked to go to the Caribbean to provide disaster relief to British overseas territories. Rev Andrew said: ‘A lot of the kids have been left with nothing other then what they had when Irma struck.’