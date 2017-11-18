HMS Queen Elizabeth due into Portsmouth next week

Have your say

THE aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to return to Portsmouth.

The 65,000-tonne carrier has been scheduled to return next week, the Aircraft Carrier Alliance (ACA) said.

At the moment she is today six miles off Weymouth.

Currently she is listed on the Queen’s Harbour Master shipping movements to come in on Monday, but this is subject to change.

The Queen’s Harbour Master has to publish movements in advance to let other port users know of movements.

An ACA spokeswoman said the exact date and time would be dependent on the ship’s sea trials programmes this weekend and other factors.

She said the listing for Monday means if the carrier is ready then she can sail into Portsmouth.

She said: ‘It gives us the opportunity if we’re ready to come in on Monday.

‘We anticipate she will come back next week.’

As reported, the £6.2bn ship left the city last month to continue her sea trials.

Back then the QHM published movements listings saying Queen Elizabeth would sail for several days until she did finally depart on October 30.

It comes after it was revealed the Queen will come to the city next month as she formally commissions what will be Britain’s biggest and most powerful warship into the Royal Navy.

The monarch will arrive in the city on Thursday, December 7, to undertake the ceremony on HMS Queen Elizabeth, defence secretary Gavin Williamson said.