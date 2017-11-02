HMS Queen Elizabeth meets HMS Dragon

THE Royal Navy’s future flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth and Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon have met up for the first time off the UK’s South Coast.

The aircraft carrier is on her second phase of sea trials while HMS Dragon is on her way back to her home port of Portsmouth following a series of exercises in Scotland and the South West.

Five personnel from HMS Queen Elizabeth spent several days on board the destroyer to hone their skills in the operations room.

HMS Dragon also worked with her fellow Portsmouth-based ship to help her test several of her systems.

HMS Dragon’s Navigating Officer Lieutenant Glyn Duffell said: ‘We rendezvoused with HMS Queen Elizabeth at 0630 today to provide her with assistance during her sea trials.

‘On completion we took the opportunity to take a picture of the first time a Type 45 destroyer and our new aircraft carrier have sailed together.’