HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH: The view from the Spinnaker Tower

It’s easy to comprehend the majesty of HMS Elizabeth when you’re stood more than a hundred feet in the air.

As I watched the historic vessel glide into Portsmouth’s harbour from the third deck of the Spinnaker Tower, it was the gigantic scale of the ship which stood out the most.

HMS Queen Elizabeth Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Down below thousands of people streamed out into the distance along Southsea’s shoreline, and despite the early start they were desperate to catch a glimpse of history.

For a vessel nearly twice of the size of the Spinnaker the QEC seemed to dominate the waters as it entered, as you’d expect from such an enormous piece of British engineering.

The people of Portsmouth have been waiting for years for this moment.

And judging from the views from up above, they were determined to make it a occasion worth remembering.