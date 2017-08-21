INTERNATIONAL: Ten sailors missing after US warship collides with tanker

TEN sailors are missing after a US Navy destroyer collided with a tanker in the early hours of this morning.

Five others were hurt in the collision in waters just east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca.

The USS John S McCain sustained damage on its port side aft, or left rear, from the collision with the Alnic MC which is believed to have happened at around 5.24am.

It is not clear at this stage if the tanker sustained any damages or casualties in the collision.

A search and rescue operation is underway with the US Navy stating that Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America were assisting with tugboats and the Singaporean naval and coastguard vessels also in the area to help.

The search is also receiving help from the the Malaysian Navy with two ships as well as aircraft from its naval and air forces deployed to help look for the sailors.

It is the second collision involving the US Navy in the last two months after the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship hit each other in waters off Japan in June, leading to the death of seven sailors.

The USS John S McCain had been heading to Singapore for a routine port visit when the collision occurred. It has a crew of 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted sailors, with the warship measuring 154m in length.