LISTED: Our main HMS Queen Elizabeth stories and videos

Here are some of our main stories about the arrival in Portsmouth of HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Thousands greeted the aircraft carrier as she sailed into her home port for the first time.
City praised for its support
Carrier is peak of captain's career
Navy drone video
The carrier close up
More stunning pictures from readers
Apprentices who helped build ship
BAE Systems managers tell of their pride
How Portsmouth welcomed the carrier
The ship's entry into the harbour shown in 24 seconds
Facts about the ship
A tour of the carrier
The Prime Minister's praise
Readers' pictures gallery
Picture highlights of the ship's arrival
Navy footage of the ship's arrival
Carrier dominates harbour skyline
How the harbour was prepared
The ship arrives off Portsmouth
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.