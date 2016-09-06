Memorial to Blitz victims unveiled in Portsmouth

A memorial to the hundreds of civilians killed in the Blitz was unveiled in Portsmouth today.

The victims of German bombers have finally been remembered thanks to one tenacious pensioner.

For 27 years, Jean Louth has been battling to create a monument to honour all those from the city killed during the Second World War.

The 82-year-old’s efforts have already seen the names of hundreds of RAF and army personnel from the area killed in the conflict between 1939-1945 added to Portsmouth’s war memorial in Guildhall Square.

Now Mrs Louth has gone one step further – by honouring some 1,000 civilians from the city killed during the six-year war, alongside the 2,000 servicemen and women already on the monument.

It’s one of the few memorials of its kind in the country and has left city leaders stunned in admiration.

Today the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr David Fuller praised Mrs Louth, of Wakefords Way, Havant, for her determination.

She told the crowd who gathered for the ceremony: ‘This was something I felt I had to do - not just for my father but for all those who died.’