Minister makes pledge to improve military accommodation

DEFENCE secretary Michael Fallon has pledged to make improvements to the standard of military housing.

His comments came after The News revealed more than 2,000 repair jobs had been backlogged, leaving some families without hot water for months.

Speaking during a tour of Portsmouth’s Land Rover BAR base, the defence secretary said: ‘We will continue to improve military housing and put pressure on the principal contractors to raise the standard of repairs and maintenance.

‘We will change the contract if it is with a view to improving it.

‘The number of complaints has been going down significantly.’

This week the Commons Defence Committee said the Ministry of Defence should continue to ‘consider its options’ with contractors CarillionAmey, whose performance last year was described as ‘totally unacceptable’ in another report.

Asked about residents having to shower in neighbouring homes because of a lack of hot water, Mr Fallon said: ‘That is not acceptable.

‘If you have any complaints like that, we will investigate it immediately to make sure it is put right by our contractors.

‘If there are any complaints like that, I would look into them myself.’