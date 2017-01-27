Minister reveals new payments for widows

BEREAVED families of military personnel will be given more cash, a minister has announced.

Department for Work & Pensions minister Caroline Nokes was at Portsmouth Naval Base yesterday to announce widows will receive an extra £2,000.

Childless widows were entitled to 12 monthly payments if they were aged over 45 – with younger people losing out.

Now from April any widow will get £2,500 and 18 monthly payments of £100. Those with children will get £3,500 and 18 payments of £350.

Ms Nokes said: ‘My biggest message is we want to help not just existing service families but widows too, we owe them a debt of gratitude.’

She added: ‘The old-fashioned system we are replacing failed to provide enough support to young widowed spouses or civil partners when they didn’t have kids.

‘That included those who are grieving for a loved one who has laid down their life serving their country. That is simply wrong.’

The new scheme is Bereavement Support Payment.