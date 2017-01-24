Mission to monitor Russian warships costs Royal Navy £1.4m

AN OPERATION to monitor a Russian warship through British waters cost the Royal Navy almost £1.4m.

The Senior Service was called to action in October last year to monitor a fleet of Russian vessels, which included aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov.

The fleet was passing through the Channel on its way towards Syria to bomb Islamist terrorists.

Figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request revealed the navy’s operation to shadow this fleet cost £1,394,000 – which includes man hours and fuel.

The Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan sailed from Portsmouth to mark the Kuznetsov group, and the Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond escorted the group from the Norwegian Sea as it steamed south.