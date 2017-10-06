MP to keep fighting against site disposals

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has held a taskforce meeting to discuss the future of government owned sites in the town.

The news comes following defence minister Tobias Ellwood’s visit to Gosport in August.

These taskforce meetings are being held in response to a publication marking HMS Sultan and Fort Blockhouse for disposal, as well as 89 other sites around the country.

Around 20 per cent of land in Gosport still remains under MoD ownership.

The Gosport MP says that if these sites are to be released, it must be in a way that benefits people in the town – but that is a last resort option.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘We need to learn the lessons of our predecessors who watched as large government owned sites in Gosport were sold off without robust plans for what would replace them.

‘I will continue to fight the closure of HMS Sultan and plot the best future for other government disposal sites in Gosport.’